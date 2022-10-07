Vihaan Maheswari struck a century and Aaryan Modi scored a fifty as they powered Singapore to a five-wicket win over Hong Kong in the final to emerge champions of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) Division — 2 Asia Qualifier at the Oman Cricket Academy (OCA) ground, here on Friday.

Both the finalists, Singapore and Hong Kong had already secured a berth in the ICC U19 Men’s CWC Division 1 Asia Qualifier on Thursday.

Hong Kong U19s vs Singapore U19s

An unbeaten Singapore stamped their authority in the tournament with five victories on the trot and yet another all-round team effort in the final at the OCA 1 ground.

Chasing 202 to win, Singapore struggled early on as they lost the opening pair for just seven runs in the third over. A lot rested upon the shoulders of Sidhant Srikanth and Vihan Maheswari and the duo counter-attacked.

Srikanth, who had hit the only century (122 vs Qatar in the group stage) of the tournament ahead of the final, was dismissed in the 12th over by Ahan Trivedi to apply brakes on the run-chase.

Aaryan Modi joined Vihaan and took the attack to the rival camp with a range of strokes around the park. Both dominated the Hong Kong bowlers for the next 18 overs with Vihaan showcasing his strokeplay with some lusty hits as he reached his century with two successive fours and a six. His 100 came off 90 balls and was studded with eight boundaries and three maximums.

However, Vihaan returned to the pavilion at the same over, he reached his landmark. Aryan Chandiramani broke the partnership in the 31st over with Singapore on the course of a well-deserved win, requiring just 21 off 19 overs.

Aaryan Modi went on to reach his personal milestone with a half-century in the 35th over. He along with his skipper, Jeevan Santhanam, led the team to victory in 37.2 overs with the captain reaching the victory with a six.

Singapore’s Sidhant Srikanth emerged as the tournament’s highest run-getter with 261 runs while Santhanam was the highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets. On th’ other hand, Oman’s Aryan Bisht was the second-highest-run scorer with 248 and also claimed seven wickets.

Oman U19s vs Bahrain U19s

At the OCA 2 ground, hosts Oman signed off the tournament with an emphatic 187-run win against Bahrain to finish third in the eight-nation Qualifier.

Disappointed at missing the berth for Division-1 Asia Qualifier after their defeat to Hong Kong on Thursday, Oman boys bounced back to register a consolation win for the third-place playoff.

A stellar 145-run fifth-wicket partnership between in-form Aryan Bisht and Siddh Mehta guided Oman to a strong total of 258/4 in the stipulated 50 overs. Bisht hammered his second half-century of the tournament with an unbeaten 78 off 82 while Mehta scored a run-a-ball 64 that included seven boundaries. The partnership came in 22.5 overs and consolidated the strong start by the opening batting pair.

Electing to bat first, Oman tried out a new opening pair — Ashish Valappil replacing Devansh Loya — with Lakshmi Satish. The duo put on a strong 57-run first-wicket partnership. Valappil departed for 21 and Satish followed soon as Oman’s score read 6’/2 in the 16th over. Satish’s contribution was 32 off 38 deliveries.

Aditya Gurumukhi and skipper Arjun Dhiman took the score to the century mark but Bahrain claimed another two wickets in quick succession with Oman 113/4.

It was then a Bisht-Mehta show after the exit of skipper Dhiman, who became the second victim of Nadith Tennakoon, off the first ball of the 28th over. Bisht and Mehta ensured Oman ended with their highest score in the tournament, surpassing the 255 the hosts had made in the opening group stage against Bhutan.

The total was a challenging task for Bahrain, and the dismissal of three batters in just two overs took the match away from them. Mohammed Arafat’s pace troubled the Bahraini batters and his double strike in a space of two balls in the second over did the damage.

Skipper Aryan Ashwin and Muhamad Adil Khan tried to rebuild their innings with a 40-run stand but Ashwin suffered an injury on his chin in the tenth over off Arafat’s bouncer.

Forced to retire hurt for 26 off 34, Ashwin’s departure was soon followed by Khan for 13. The middle and lower order then caved in as they were bowled out for 71 in 19.5 overs.

Siddh Mehta, who was adjudged the man of the match, and Aryan Bisht, after their heroics, with the bat also picked wickets with Mehta’s off-spin getting him two wickets for just eight runs. Bisht had figures of 1/7 while Mohammed Arafat was the best of the lot with 3/16. Chaitra Thanki and Dhiman were also among the wickets.

Brief scores:

Hong Kong U19s 201/9 in 50 overs lost to Singapore U19s 207/5 in 37.2 overs by five wickets

Oman U19s 258/4 in 50 overs beat Bahrain U19s 71 in 19.5 overs by 187 runs

