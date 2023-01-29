SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

U19 Women’s T20 WC: England captain Grace Scrivens wins Player of the Tournament award

NewsWire
0
0

Despite finishing as runners-up in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, England had something to cheer as captain and all-rounder Grace Scrivens was named Player of the Tournament after a run of stellar performances with bat and ball.

She finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer, hitting 293 runs across seven innings, just fewer than India opener Shweta Sehrawat’s 297 runs. Her magnificent 93 was the highest individual score of the tournament, and the left-handed batter passed 50 three times in total during the campaign.

“Quite pleased. I never really played abroad, amazing experience and heat are something I had to deal with. Had to adapt to different conditions. We train a lot in the nets and try and put that into practice in the middle. We were gutted, our batting let us down,” she said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With the ball, Grace was superb too, taking 9 wickets and going for just 64 runs, proving a pivotal spin option for England. Her standout moment with the ball came as she completed the remarkable recovery in the semi-final to bowl out Australia, finishing that match with figures of 2-8.

“We were so good throughout the tournament going hard at the bowlers, we tried that today but didn’t quite come off. All these girls are unbelievable and I absolutely loved captaining them. They (England senior team) made the trip here, awesome and really unbelievable. Really pleased with the support from the fans,” she added.

20230129-222605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I’m a huge proponent of more long-form cricket being played: Perry

    Ross Taylor, Kallis, Brett Lee confirm their participation in LLC Masters

    England opener Jason Roy confirms he is pulling out of IPL...

    IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis blames batters for bad day in...