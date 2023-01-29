SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

U19 Women’s T20 WC: India elect to bowl first against England in the final at Potchefstroom

India captain Shafali Verma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the final of the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Both sides are unchanged in their playing elevens from their respective semifinal clashes, with the entrance for the final free of charge for the spectators.

While India stormed into the final with comprehensive wins, barring a blip against Australia in the Super Sixes, England are yet to be beaten and have registered thumping victories too.

They also showed in their incredible three-run win over Australia in the second semifinal that they can withstand pressure and hold their nerve in tough situations on-field.

For India, Sunday’s finale presents a golden opportunity for Shafali & Co to clinch its first global trophy in its history of featuring in women’s cricket in the country where they first made the final of a Women’s World Cup, 18 years ago (2005 ODI World Cup final).

Playing XIs:

India: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra and Sonam Yadav

England: Grace Scrivens (captain), Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale (wicketkeeper), Charis Pavely, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale and Hannah Baker

