SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

U19 Women’s T20 WC: Shafali, Shweta star in India’s massive 112-run victory over UAE

NewsWire
0
0

Captain Shafali Verma hit a blistering 78 while her opening partner Shweta Sehrawat slammed 74 not out and carried her bat through the innings to set up India’s massive 122-run victory over UAE in their second Group D match of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Willowmoore Park on Monday.

Led by Shafali and Shweta’s entertaining knock with the bat, apart from Richa Ghosh’s quickfire 49, India managed to post a mammoth 219/3 in their 20 overs, the first time a team in the tournament posted a 200+ score.

In reply, the Indian bowlers, led by pacers Titas Sadhu and Shabnam M.D, were brilliant upfront, picking a wicket each and were immaculate with their line and length to defend the huge total with great ease, restricting UAE to just 97/5 in their 20 overs.

Left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra also picked a wicket each as India now sits on top of the Group D points table with two wins in as many matches. Their final match of Group D will be against Scotland on Wednesday.

Brief scores: India 219/3 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 78, Shweta Sehrawat 74 not out, Samaira Dharnidharka 1-33, Indhuja Nandakumar 1-47) beat UAE 97/5 in 20 overs (Lavanya Keny 24, Titas Sadhu 1-14, Parshavi Chopra 1-13) by 122 runs

20230116-173603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v BAN, 2nd ODI: Mehidy stars as Bangladesh clinch series...

    Need to respect phases where the opposition plays well, says KL...

    You can do anything you want if you put your mind...

    Lungi Ngidi was surprised to be in the playing XI versus...