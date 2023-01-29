Batters Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha shared a 46-run stand for the third wicket to lead India to a seven-wicket victory over England to win the inaugural edition of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

After a superb bowling performance coupled with some outstanding fielding helped India bowl out England for just 68, Soumya (24 not out) and Trisha (24) stitched a vital partnership to give India their first-ever World Cup title in women’s cricket. The historic moment comes in the country where India first made it to the final of a World Cup 18 years ago, during the 2005 ODI World Cup.

Captain Shafali Verma, who turned 19 on Saturday, began the chase by flicking a down-leg delivery from Hannah Baker through fine leg for four, before lofting Sophia Smale over long-off for a humongous six in the next over. But in a bid to go big off Hannah in the third over, Shafali mistimed the chip and gave a low catch to mid-on.

Shweta Sehrawat got her first four by driving on an overpitched delivery off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over. But on the very next ball, she tried to work through the on-side, but the turn in from Grace took the top edge to short fine leg, departing for five.

With some tension around the run-chase, Soumya eased it with a well-timed lofted drive over extra cover off Hannah in the fifth over. On the very next ball, she earned a reprieve as Grace dropped a sharp chance at slip.

Through some tight bowling and sharp fielding, England were restricting India’s runs. But Soumya and Trisha kept the scoreboard ticking by taking singles. Soumya also got a boundary off Sophia in the eighth over by flicking past the keeper and replays showed Grace’s elbow was in contact with the rope while pushing the ball away.

When Josie Groves dropped short and wide in the next over, Soumya was quick to cut through point for a boundary. Trisha, on the other hand, was classy in pulling Ellie Anderson on the front foot and back foot through square leg for back-to-back boundaries in the 12th over.

Trisha then creamed Alexa Stonehouse through a delightful drive-through extra cover in the 13th over. But in a bid to go for glory, she stepped out for a cross-bat swipe and was castled by Alexa. Soumya finished off the chase with a brace and then took a single through point to give India their first global trophy in women’s cricket.

