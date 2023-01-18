SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

U19 Women’s T20 WC: Trisha, Mannat star in India’s 83-run victory over Scotland

India maintained their winning run in ICC Womens U19 T20 World Cup with an 83-run victory over Scotland in their final Group D match at the Willowmoore Park, here on Wednesday.

The stars of India’s huge victory were opener Gongadi Trisha and left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap. Trisha’s half-century which propelled India to post a challenging total of 151/4 while Mannat’s impressive figures of 4/12 helped in bowling out Scotland for just 66 in 13.1 overs.

The victory means India finish Group D as table toppers, registering three wins out of three matches and storm into the Super Six stage. In the Indian batting line-up, Trisha was promoted to open the batting instead of in-form Shweta Sehrawat and top-scored with 57 off 51 balls, hitting six fours in some brilliant striking of the ball.

With captain Shafali Verma and Sonia Mehdiya falling cheaply, Trisha found support in Richa Ghosh (33 off 35 balls) and Shweta making an unbeaten 31 from 10 balls. Shweta hit four fours and two sixes for boosting India to a strong position, especially hitting three fours and a six in the last four balls of the innings off Scotland skipper Katherine Fraser.

Scotland began the chase strongly, racing to 23 in their first three overs. But the introduction of spin from Shafali meant Scotland began to crumble fast. Mannat emerged as the wrecker-in-chief as Scotland batters struggled to read her loopy left-arm spin bowling.

With Archana Devi (3/14) and Sonam Yadav (2/1) attacking in tandem, Mannat helped India wrap the Scottish innings inside 14 overs, with Darcey Carter (24) and Alisa Lister (14) being the only batters to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India 149/4 in 20 overs (Gongadi Trisha 57, Shweta Sehrawat 31 not out; Katherine Fraser 2/31, Orla Montgomery 1/28) beat Scotland 66 all out in 13.1 overs (Darcey Carter 24, Alisa Lister 14; Mannat Kashyap 4/12, Archana Devi 3/14) by 85 runs

