U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: India call in Yashasri as replacement for injured Hurley Gala

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has approved Yashasri Soppadhandhi as a replacement for the injured Hurley Gala in the India squad.

Yashasri was named as a replacement after Hurley was ruled out of the event after suffering a laceration in her right thumb which required stitches and ruled her out of participating in the remainder of the tournament.

Hurley, the 16-year-old pacer from Mumbai, was not in the playing XI in India U19’s two matches so far.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad, the ICC informed in a release on Tuesday.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 consists of Sarah Edgar (Chair), ICC Senior Manager Event Operations, Snehal Pradhan, ICC Women’s Cricket Manager, Sivuyile Mqingwana, Tournament Director, Claire Terblanche, (Cricket South Africa), Lydia Greenway (Independent), Stacy-Ann King (Independent).

India U19 have won both their matches in the U19 Women’s World Cup so far, beating South Africa U19 by seven wickets and United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 122 runs.

20230117-193804

