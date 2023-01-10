India, Pakistan and Indonesia claimed confidence-boosting wins to open their official warm-up matches of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

It might not have been the best day with the bat for Shafali Verma (run out for 10), though the 18-year-old with 72 senior white-ball appearances came through with her off-spin, reports icc-cricket.com.

Verma has taken just seven senior international wickets across 24 overs, though she proved tough for Australia’s batting line up, claiming opener Paris Bowdler and ripping through the middle order to take 3/8 from four overs that included a maiden.

Parshavi Chopra’s 2/14 (3 overs) combined with Verma to keep Australia to 79/7, successfully defending their 97/8. Hrishita Basu’s 28 at No.7 proved invaluable in India’s first innings, with Richa Ghosh’s 12 the next best with the bat.

Indonesia make headlines with another win

After victory over Zimbabwe in an unofficial warm-up, Indonesia repeated the dose in official play, defending 70 with another resolute performance with the ball.

Just three Indonesian players reached double figures, with captain Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi’s 13 the team-high off the bat. Right-armer Olinder Chare’s 3/8 (4) led the way, while the highly-touted Kelis Ndhlovu bowled two maidens in a spell of 1/4 (4).

Indonesia were emphatic in response, with the skipper claiming three of the top five in a spell of 3/13 (4). Lie Qiao claimed the big wicket of Ndhlovu for just 5, and the rest of the bowling group backed up with wickets to hold Zimbabwe to just 55.

Indonesia take on Ireland, New Zealand and the West Indies in the tournament proper.

Pakistan strong against Ireland

Even with a 56-run partnership from Annabel Squires and Georgina Dempsey threatening to swing momentum, Pakistan were commanding with the bat, chasing down Ireland’s 89 with seven wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare.

Pakistan skipper Syeda Aroob Shah removed opposing skipper Amy Hunter for just 13 to curtail Ireland’s batting effort, with Pakistan’s spin group soaking up the runs.

Eyman Fatima’s 58 unbeaten from 43 balls took the game away from Ireland, as the opener struck nine of Pakistan’s 12 boundaries in the impressive chase.

Sri Lanka were comfortable winners over UAE, with Nethmi Senerathna’s half-century the only score above 14 on a tricky St Stithians College surface in Johannesburg.

Senarathna almost carried the bat in the encounter, doing the bulk of her work with the lower order to propel Sri Lanka to 90/9.

Vidushika Perera and Dewmi Vihanga Wijerathne claimed three wickets apiece in a 52-run win.

New Zealand, meanwhile, posted 154/5 in a 63-run win over Rwanda, set up by an Anna Browning fifty and in spite of Belise Murekatete’s 2/22 (4) on the other side.

England were nine-wicket winners in the other warm-up match of the day, holding the West Indies to 65/8, while Scotland were 45-run winners over the USA.

20230110-103604