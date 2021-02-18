Irish actress Eve Hewson, daughter of popular musician Bono, says her father stopped hiring goodlooking boys for band support because she was a trouble-making teenager! Talking about her current love life, the actress jokes she might just end up with a robot boyfriend.

“There got to a point in my teens when my dad couldn’t hire good-looking support bands any more. He was like, ‘No more boys in their twenties, please God!'” Eve told Town and Country magazine.

“It’s hopeless out there. It’s really a disappointment. I’ve heard they’re creating these girlfriend robots and hopefully soon they’ll do boyfriend robots, so I think I’m just going to wait for those,” she added on a lighter note.

Eve also mentioned that she had a rebellious teenage and stints of hopeless love.

