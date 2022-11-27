SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

UAE, Afghanistan cricket boards sign five-year agreement, includes hosting of matches, annual T20I series

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have entered into a five-year mutual cooperation agreement, which includes ACB utilising UAE’s world-class venues for the national side’s home fixtures.

In return, ACB will play an annual series of three T20I matches, against UAE, for the duration of the agreement. Also, the Emirates Cricket Board will provide valuable logistic support to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, including visa assistance and office space.

Despite rising into prominence in the cricketing world, Afghanistan has never played home matches in their own country due to security reasons and lack of international level facilities.

Sharjah was their home venue from 2010-16, followed by Greater Noida (2017) and Dehradun (2018-19) being their adopted home venues. They had also played an all-format home series against the West Indies at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in 2019 due to logistical issues in Dehradun.

In an official statement, Naseeb Khan, CEO, Afghanistan Cricket Board, acknowledged the cooperation between both countries and expressed his confidence that this agreement will be fruitful, and serve to greatly benefit future goals and ambitions.

“Both the Emirates and Afghanistan Cricket Boards enjoy long, cordial relations, and we are happy to support the ACB in ensuring that they have a home for their cricket.”

“We are also thankful to Afghanistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play T20 internationals against UAE Team each year. This will provide our UAE team with the invaluable exposure and help in their development,” said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board.

