WORLD

UAE begins commercial operations at S.Korean-built No. 3 nuclear reactor

NewsWire
0
0

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has started commercial operations at the third unit of the South Korean-built Barakah nuclear power plant, South Korea’s state-run utility firm said Sunday.

The Unit 3 reactor began its commercial operations Friday after the Middle East country issued an operating license last June and the process to insert fuel rods into the reactor started, according to the Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO).

It is one of the four nuclear reactors built in Barakah, 270 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi, under a US$20 billion contract won by a KEPCO-led consortium in 2009. The project marked South Korea’s first export of a homegrown commercial atomic power plant, Yonhap News Agency reported quoting KEPCO.

The first Barakah unit began commercial operations in April 2021 and the second one in March 2022.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. said Unit 3 adds 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity capacity to the UAE grid, with the total production from the three units reaching 4,200 megawatts.

20230226-120606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid outbreaks disrupt operations of 2 US warships

    Apple expands self-repair programme to M1 Mac desktops in US

    Addressing plunging birthrate top priority for Japan’s govt: PM

    Bangladesh sees significant drop in Covid-19 cases