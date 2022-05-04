INDIAWORLD

UAE comes up with new visa rules, residence scheme to attract talent

The UAE has introduced new liberalised visa rules and residence scheme aimed to attract global talent and boost the Emirate’s economy by supporting its competitiveness.

It has updated and simplified the golden residence rules which will ultimately result in creating more jobs and a resultant pick-up in housing demand from the expats in the country.

Additionally, all entry visas are now available for single and multiple entries to the UAE visitors.

Valid for 60 days from their issuance date, these visas can be renewed further for similar period. Such provisions have boosted the confidence of the expats with high sense of stability, attracting more and more families and individuals to move to Dubai which will ultimately create more demand for housing units.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group said, “The new visa rules and residence scheme introduced by the authorities is a highly welcome move that will immensely benefit the UAE economy by creating new jobs opportunities hence boosting the jobseekers’ sentiments.”

The new system for residence visas and entry permits provides customised benefits to every category including 10-year Golden Visa holder investors and skilled employees.

The Green visa holders skilled self-employed and freelancers have been further provided five-year residency instead of the earlier two years.

The jobseekers will be benefitted the most by the five-year multi-entry tourist visa that allows them to enter the country several times in a calendar year or stay for 90 days continuously and then extend it for another 90 days.

Moreover, the new visa and residence scheme introduced by the UAE authorities include Business Entry Visa that doesn’t require any sponsor or host that will further encourage investors and entrepreneurs alike for exploring investment opportunities in Emirates.

Obviously, all these provisions will provide the expatriates even bigger stake in the UAE economy.

