UAE, Germany ink green energy agreements

By NewsWire
The UAE and Germany have signed agreements on hydrogen research and development during the visit of the German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, the UAE state news agency WAM announced on Monday.

The agreements were signed between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and German energy companies Hydrogenious and Uniper, Xinhua news agency reported.

WAM noted the “expansion of partnerships with Germany paves the way for fruitful business relations in Europe and builds on ADNOC’s position in the clean hydrogen markets in Asia.”

UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said that they are committed to collaborating with partners who have the same vision and goals to implement initiatives and projects that contribute to providing the world with low-emission energy.

Habeck’s visit to the UAE is part of his Middle East trip “aimed at finding alternative sources of energy that would help Germany reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas supplies,” according to Germany’s international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

20220322-010603

