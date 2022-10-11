BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

UAE-India joint investment task force reviews key areas of cooperation

NewsWire
0
0

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday co-chaired the 10th meeting of the UAE-India joint task force on investments in Mumbai, along with Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Discussions took place on ways of enhancing bilateral investments in key sectors like food security, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and technology.

In this context, it was agreed that the concerned authorities in both countries will explore establishment of efficient and integrated single window solutions and virtual trade corridors to reduce costs and time involved in trade and investment related procedures.

The two delegations reviewed the status of the negotiations of the India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty.

Twelve rounds of negotiations have been conducted till date. Both sides noted that much progress could have been achieved since the commencement of the negotiations and therefore reiterated their commitment to accelerate the process for an early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement, official sources said.

During the meeting, the co-chairs recognised the early trends of positive impact of the historic India-UAE CEPA on bilateral trade between the two countries since it came into force in May 2022.

The co-chairs urged businessmen on both sides to gain optimal benefits from the conducive trade ecosystem created under CEPA.

20221011-151807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fearing rate hikes, consumers may front load purchases in niche areas:...

    MSP worth Rs 2,356 cr disbursed during 2022-23 Kharif season

    ITC Hotels signs Jaipur hotel for its luxury brand Mementos

    ‘Tech-based interventions attracting philanthropists’