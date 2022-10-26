INDIA

UAE minister impressed by Jaishankar, says ‘I see his speeches’

UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Sultan Al Olama, on Wednesday applauded External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for his finesse of projecting India’s foreign policy globally.

In a virtual address while inaugurating a think-tank event, Olama said he is “impressed” with Jaishankar’s abilities.

The UAE minister was responding to a question on how he deals with geopolitical issues.

“Historically, the world was unipolar, bipolar or tripolar, where you had to choose sides. I am very impressed by your Minister of Foreign Affairs. I see some of his speeches. One thing is very clear for both the UAE and India, which is we don’t need to choose sides,” said Olama while praising Jaishankar.

While speaking on trade and commerce, Olama expressed optimism over the possibility that both India and the UAE could expand their reach globally.

