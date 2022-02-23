UAE plans to buy L-15 aircraft from China

SOUTH ASIATOP NEWS

The UAE Ministry of Defense has said that it plans to buy 12 L-15 aircraft from China, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday, Al Arabiya reported.

The Ministry will sign a contract with the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) to purchase the aircraft, with the option of buying 36 more aircraft in the future, according to WAM.

Tareq Abdulraheem al-Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council, said the deal comes within efforts to diversify armament resources and modernise the country’s air force and armed forces units.

“We have reached the final stages in negotiations with the Chinese [company], and a final agreement will be sealed soon,” Hosani said, adding that such diversification seeks to equip the UAE’s armed forces with the “best capabilities” to achieve their strategic goals.

Earlier in February, the US State Department had approved the potential sale of $30 million worth of spare and repair parts for its HAWK missile defense systems to the UAE.

