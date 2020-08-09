Canindia News

UAE reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, 62,525 in total

Dubai, Aug 10 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced 225 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 62,525.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that the new cases of many nationalities are all in stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Xinhua reported.

In addition, 323 more patients recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 56,568, according to the ministry.

It also confirmed one more death, pushing up the country’s death toll to 357.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

