UAE reports 264 new Covid-19 cases; 59,177 in total

Dubai, July 28 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced 264 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 59,177.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement on Monday that the new cases of many nationalities are all in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, 328 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 52,510, according to the ministry.

It also confirmed one more death, pushing up the country’s death toll to 345.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.

