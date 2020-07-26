UAE reports 351 new Covid-19 cases; 58,913 in total

Dubai, July 27 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced 351 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 58,913.

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases including many nationalities are all in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment. Besides, 554 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking its tally of recoveries to 52,182, according to the ministry, Xinhua reported.

It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country’s death toll to 344.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colours of China’s national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organised an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.

–IANS

pgh/