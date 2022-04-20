WORLD

UAE summons Israeli ambassador to protest events at Al-Aqsa Mosque

NewsWire
0
0

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister of state for International Cooperation (MoFAIC), has summoned Amir Hayek, Israeli ambassador to the UAE, to “strongly protest and denounce the events taking place in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque,” according to a MoFAIC statement on Tuesday.

The UAE protested the “attacks on civilians and incursions into holy places that resulted in the injury of a number of civilians,” the statement was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Al Hashimy stressed the need to immediately stop these events, provide full protection for worshipers, respect the right of Palestinians to practice their religious rites, and halt any practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, it added.

The UAE is calling for a return to serious negotiations aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

20220420-064402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No progress made towards two-state solution, says UN Middle East envoy

    China completes preparations for implementation of RCEP trade pact

    IMF commends steps taken by Sri Lanka to stabilise economy

    Belarus Prez signs decree on transition of powers