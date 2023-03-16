SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

UAE’s Asif Khan slams fourth fastest hundred in Men’s ODIs

NewsWire
0
0

UAE batter Asif Khan on Thursday slammed the fourth-fastest century in men’s ODI cricket history, scoring 101 not out off 42 against Nepal in an ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match, here on Thursday.

Asif brought up his century in just 41 deliveries, helping UAE to a massive total of 310/6 in 50 overs.

Walking out to bat in the 38th over, he was in full flow right from the very off. He took over the change from Vriitya Aravind, who was brilliantly anchoring UAE’s innings.

Making easy work of the Nepal bowlers, Asif pummelled 11 sixes and 4 fours in his knock. Nepal who were hoping to restrict UAE to a low total had to see their disciplined bowling efforts come undone against a rampaging Asif, with the visitors setting the hosts a target of 311 in the all-important encounter.

Asif’s knock was one for the record books and now ranks as the fourth fastest ton in Men’s ODI cricket history, only behind AB de Villiers (31 balls), Corey Anderson (36 balls) and Shahid Afridi (37 balls).

20230316-170803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd Test, Day 1: India trail by 208 runs after Ashwin,...

    RCB coach Bangar effusive in his praise of Rajat Patidar after...

    Playing back-to-back cricket makes things clear: Harmanpreet

    Impossible to have both Pant and Karthik in the playing XI...