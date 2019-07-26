UAPA Bill is dangerous legislation, says CPI-M

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) Bill is “a dangerous piece of legislation” and will be used against the BJP’s ideological opponents, the CPI-M has said.

The UAPA Amendment Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is now being considered in the Rajya Sabha.

An editorial in the CPI-M journal “People’s Democracy” said that along with the National Investigation Agency Amendment Bill, which has already been adopted by Parliament, “these two measures are going to make the laws more draconian in the name of fighting terrorism.

“This legislation is an attack on federalism, democratic rights and liberty of citizens…

“As expected, the UAPA has been constantly misused… Now the Modi government has gone ahead with more stringent and harmful provisions which are a direct onslaught on the rights and liberties of citizens,” the editorial said.

“The Modi government has strengthened the authoritarian architecture of a national security State by these amendments. They will also be wielded as a weapon against ideological opponents.”

The editorial found fault with the power given to the Director General of the NIA to grant approval of seizure or attachment of property when a case is being investigated by the said agency.

The second amendment, of declaring an individual as a “terrorist”, would pave the way for gross misuse, it said.

“By putting someone in the list of terrorists, the government will condemn such a person in the eyes of society and who will suffer the social consequences of being declared a terrorist, including loss of job and facing social boycott.

“The purpose seems to be arm the government with a weapon to suppress anyone who questions or opposes the government or subscribes to a revolutionary ideology.”

–IANS

mr/pg