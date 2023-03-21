The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act Tribunal (UAPA Tribunal), presided by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of the Delhi High Court, on Tuesday upheld the Centre’s decision to impose a five-year ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations.

The Central government had, last year in October, notified the appointment of judge Sharma as the presiding officer of the UAPA Tribunal to review the ban.

On September 28, 2022, the Centre declared the PFI as unlawful under Section 3 of the UAPA and imposed a ban on it for five years for allegedly indulging in “unlawful activities” which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

With the PFI, the Central government had declared as “unlawful association” its affiliates including the Rehab India Foundation (RIF), the Campus Front of India (CFI), the All India Imams Council (AIIC), the National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), the National Women’s Front, the Junior Front, the Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Across seven states, over 150 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained in raids last year.

The UAPA provides that no such ban shall come into effect unless the same is confirmed by the UAPA Tribunal by an order passed under Section 4 of the Act.

However, in exceptional circumstances, the notification can come into effect immediately once the reasons for it are recording in writing. The tribunal can endorse or reject it.

