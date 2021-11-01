Ride hailing app Uber on Monday committed approximately Rs 100 crores towards supporting driver partners and their families to weather the impact of Covid 19.

Over the past few years, Uber has launched several initiatives and forged some high profile partnerships to showcase its commitment to driver partners.

This includes the Uber Care Driver fund — with an initial commitment of Rs 25 crores from Uber, benefitting approximately 1,00,000 driver partners; Covid financial assistance — approximately Rs 2 crores worth of Covid financial assistance programme; vaccination compensation for drivers — an additional Rs 18.5 crore worth of cash incentives to encourage vaccination by compensating them for the time spent in getting the shots. More than 250,000 driver partners on the platform have already received at least one vaccine shot.

Driver partners across moto, auto and car have also benefitted from other initiatives including safety kit distribution, free online doctor consultation and microloans.

“At Uber, we believe our role doesn’t end at creating opportunities by providing a platform to drivers. We have created a community of thousands of driver partners, and we continue to engage with them with a view to provide them with more to enrich their lives. This is reflected in our extensive work in the last 18 months to help driver partners recover from the pandemic and rebuild their lives,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India SA, in a statement.

“By investing upwards of Rs 100 crore in these initiatives, we have been successful in supporting and empowering driver partners with improved access to health insurance, financial support, vaccination, and medical consultation,” he added.

