China’s women’s badminton team sailed past host nation Thailand 3-0 in the Uber Cup semifinals on Friday and will defend their title against South Korea in the final showdown.

China faced Thailand for the third consecutive time in the Uber Cup semifinals, with Olympic champion Chen Yufei beating Ratchanok Intanon 2-0 to give her team the lead.

In the following doubles match, the world’s No. 1 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan stumbled in the first set by the Thai pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai. However, Chen and Jia bounced back to take the match 17-21, 21-13, and 21-15.

He Bingjiao built on the advantage to win the third match in straight sets against Pornpawee Chochuwong to secure the 3-0 victory for China, reports Xinhua.

In the other semifinals, Japan’s dream to repeat the final of last year’s Uber Cup against China was crushed by South Korea, while An Se Young came back from behind to beat the world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi to lead a 3-0 victory for South Korea.

