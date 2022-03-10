INDIASCI-TECH

Uber Eats brings new bill splitting feature

In a bid to make it easier for users to split bills, Uber Eats is adding a new group order and bill splitting feature on its app.

The company said that with a new suite of Uber Eats Group Ordering features, everyone can get what they want straight to your doorstep, effortlessly.

“We know that Uber Eats consumers love bringing people together. We also know that they don’t like the financial responsibility of ordering for everyone. We get it. Now, for the first-time ever on a delivery app, anyone can create a group and allow individuals to order from the same restaurant and pay for whatever they would like,” the company said in a statement.

“Once everyone has placed their individual orders, those orders are added to the group cart for you (the host) to checkout. Then sit back and relax. All of the food for the group will arrive at the same time, so you can enjoy your meals together!” it added.

Once a user has created a group order, they can set a checkout deadline that works best for their crew.

“Deadlines can be set up to seven days in advance, so everyone has plenty of time to get their order in,” the company said.

