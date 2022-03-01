SCI-TECH

Uber ‘Explore’ to help users buy concert tickets, book restaurants

By NewsWire
0
0

Ride-hailing app Uber on Tuesday introduced a new feature called ‘Explore’ that that will allow customers to browse and book experiences, including dinner reservations, live events and other fun activities.

When opening the Explore tab in the Uber app, riders will see places recommended to them based on categories including food and drink, art and culture, nightlife, music and shows, and more.

The feature is now live in 14 US cities and Mexico City.

“We plan to expand Explore to more cities in the coming weeks and months, along with more event opportunities and experiences offerings,” the company said in a statement.

The company has selected some of the best places to explore, and for the top restaurants & bars, you’ll get 15 per cent off your rides up to $10 for now. The deals will always be changing based on what’s popular in your area.

“It will be easy to purchase tickets to events and experiences because you can pay conveniently with your Uber Wallet & Payment profile,” it added.

The restaurant reservations are handled through a Yelp integration in the app.

Uber will feature that company’s five-star ratings for restaurants in Explore.

“We’ve built Uber Explore to take our customers beyond the ride,” said Adib Roumani, product lead for Uber Explore.

20220301-185404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.