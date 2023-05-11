SCI-TECHWORLD

Uber launches flight bookings feature for users in UK

NewsWire
0
0

Ride-hailing platform Uber has announced a new feature, which will allow users to book flights directly in the app for customers in the UK.

Uber partnered with Canada-based travel agency Hopper to sell national and international flights through the ride-sharing app.

“Perfect for business travellers and tourists alike, our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free, with the booking process taking as little as one minute in the Uber app,” Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, the company said that the new functionality strengthens Uber’s ambition to create a seamless door-to-door travel solution.

“The addition of flights to the Uber app is a big win for UK consumers who are looking for an easier way to book travel. This new partnership will offer Uber users choice, transparency and flexibility when booking flights, all in the same place they are already booking their other transportation,” Frederic Lalonde, CEO and Co-Founder of Hopper said in a statement.

To book a flight, Uber app users simply need to enter their travel details, including where they will be travelling to and from along with dates.

Customers will then be able to choose their departing and returning flights if booking a round trip. Users will be able to select seats and pay in the app for major carriers, just like they would for any Uber service.

The company further mentioned that the new product rollout follows the launch of “Directions to pickup” — a new feature that provides user-friendly maps and guides for those looking for Uber pickup points at some of the world’s busiest airports.

In addition to the extensive Uber travel offering, the ride-hailing platform also rolled out access to nationwide car rentals on the app enabling riders to explore everything the UK has to offer.

20230511-162401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google launches ‘Immersive Stream for XR’ tool for Cloud users

    Google files for trademark for ‘Pixel Watch’

    AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge to protect customers assets in Cloud

    Apple may launch AirPods case with built-in touchscreen