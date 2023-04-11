BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Uber sells $400 mn stake in UAE’s Careem super app biz

NewsWire
0
0

Ride-hailing major Uber has sold its stake worth $400 million in Careem, the Middle East-based ride-hailing company that it bought in 2019, to boost its super app business.

Careem will spin out its super app business into a new venture backed with $400 million from the telco giant Emirates Telecommunications (known as e&).

Careem will be broken into two companies, Careem Rides and Careem Technologies, according to Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem.

“I am delighted to announce that we have secured $400 million in investment from e&, the global technology and investments group. This investment will turbo-charge our Super App vision and restart our entrepreneurial journey to build the preeminent technology platform of our region,” Sheikha said in a blog post.

Careem Rides will operate a foundational ride-hailing service and will continue to be fully owned by Uber.

About 260 colleagues who directly or indirectly support Careem Rides will serve in Careem Rides under Ashish Labroo, who will start reporting into Uber’s Rides leadership, Sheikha announced.

Careem Technologies will operate the Super App along with all other verticals and enablers.

It will be owned jointly by e&, Uber, the three co-founders (who are investing alongside e&), and the colleagues.

“About 1,400 colleagues will be invited to join Careem Technologies, which I will lead as CEO. We will use the new funding and synergies with our new partner (e&) to scale the Super App and build category-leading verticals in all our key markets,” said Sheikha.

Some colleagues in Careem Technologies who work on shared infrastructure will continue to support Careem Rides.

Careem was founded in 2012 as a ride-hailing rival to Uber, which acquired Careem in 2019 for $3.1 billion.

20230411-101002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Real GDP to grow at around 9.5% in FY22: SBI Ecowrap

    Macro-data to dictate market trend; high valuations a concern (IANS Market...

    Leverage growing air traffic for robust aircraft leasing industry: Puri

    AI data analytics playing pivotal role in tackling smuggling menace, says...