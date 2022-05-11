INDIASCI-TECH

Uber to hire 500 techies in India by December

NewsWire
0
0

Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced it will hire 500 employees for its India tech centres by the end of this year.

The app-based mobility and delivery company currently has a 1,000-strong workforce in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“India is a key market for Uber and we continue investing in the twin tech centres here. The teams play a crucial role in driving world-class innovations by launching products and services globally,” said Praveen Neppalli Naga, Uber Vice President and Head of Mobility Engineering.

Uber added 250 engineers to its India teams in 2021.

The company has been expanding teams at all its tech centers across the globe, including the US, Canada, LatAm, Amsterdam and at its India centres.

Earlier this week, Uber inaugurated a new facility at its Bengaluru tech centre in the presence of state Minister of IT, CN Ashwath Narayan.

“Uber is looking for the best-in-class engineers, data scientists, and program managers to join its global engineering and product teams,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director-Engineering, Uber.

The Hyderabad and Bengaluru centres handle critical functions for Uber such as rider engineering, Eats engineering, Infra tech, data, Maps, Uber for Business, fintech, customer obsession, and growth and marketing, among others.

20220511-143605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spring theatre festival concludes at Srinagar’s Tagore Hall

    Gadkari praises MP’s handicraft, handloom sectors

    Ganesh Chaturthi begin in Telugu states on contrasting note

    Army setting up oxygen plant, 3 Covid hospitals in Punjab, Haryana