SCI-TECHWORLD

Ubisoft, Riot Games collaborate to reduce toxic chats

NewsWire
0
0

Ubisoft and Riot Games have collaborated on a research project to reduce in-game toxic chats.

The aim of the “Zero Harm in Comms” research project is to use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect disruptive behaviours, reports The Verge.

There will be two primary phases for the new project.

In the initial stage, both companies will try to develop a framework that will enable them to share, collect, and tag data while safeguarding user privacy.

Making sure they were not retaining data that contains apersonally identifiable information, is a crucial first step.

“Once that privacy-protecting framework is established, Ubisoft and Riot plan to build tools that use AI trained by the datasets to try and detect and mitigate disruptive behaviours,” the report said.

Traditionally, “dictionary-based technologies”, which have a list of terms spelt in various ways were used to evaluate whether a message might be dangerous, said Yves Jacquier, executive director, Ubisoft La Forge.

With this collaboration, Ubisoft and Riot intend to use natural language processing to extract a sentence’s basic meaning while also taking the discussion’s context into account, Jacquier added.

If everything goes according to plan, players will see less harmful chat messages.

“It’s not like a project that will be delivered at some point… it’s way more complex than that,” Jacquier was quoted as saying.

20221117-120405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sony India unveils new noise cancelling headphone in India

    5.3 bn mobile phones will become waste this year, warn experts

    Australian mathematician cuts through knotty questions with AI

    New entry-level iPad, M2 iPad Pro may arrive in October