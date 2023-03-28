SCI-TECHWORLD

French video game publisher Ubisoft will skip Electronic Entertainment Expo 2023 (E3 2023) and has decided to host its own event instead.

The company recently revealed that it will not be present at the upcoming in-person E3 event, which is scheduled to take place on June 13 this year in Los Angeles, reports Gizmochina.

However, now, a spokesperson for Ubisoft said in a statement that the company will hold its own event, the Ubisoft Forward Live.

Ubisoft had some amazing moments at E3, which has long been a mainstay in the gaming industry, the spokesperson said.

After giving it some thought, the company has decided to take another path and host its own event.

“We are excited to announce that Ubisoft Forward Live will take place on June 12 in Los Angeles, and we look forward to sharing more details with our players soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, last month, Japanese gaming giant Nintendo had also confirmed that it will not attend the E3 2023.

