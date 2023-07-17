New Delhi, July 17 (IANSlife) In celebration of the unique journey shared between parents and their newborns, Benetton unveils a newborn apparel collection in India to embrace the little ones, with their carefully curated newborn collection catering to babies aged 0-18 months.

The collection thoughtfully meets all the essential needs of babies, offering a range of short sleeve t-shirts, half and full-bodysuits, track pants, and shorts.

The color palette is a combination of soft pastel hues with vibrant splashes of bright colors and luminous whites. This harmonious blend creates a calming and visually pleasing symphony. The embroideries, fabric appliques, and prints are mindfully designed, prioritising the baby’s comfort above all else.

All Fabrics used are 100 per cent cotton. Fabrics used in the collection have been well processed and tested to keep in mind the baby’s safety. All fabrics have a peached finish which gives the garments an extra softness. Fabrics are used with neutral PH values. Nickel-free snap buttons are used to avoid rust.

The collection also features a new icon developed especially for Benetton’s newborn capsule – an adorable bunny. The character artwork instantly captivates and entertains babies, adding an extra touch of appeal.

