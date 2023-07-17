INDIA

UCB unveils newborn apparel collection in India

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, July 17 (IANSlife) In celebration of the unique journey shared between parents and their newborns, Benetton unveils a newborn apparel collection in India to embrace the little ones, with their carefully curated newborn collection catering to babies aged 0-18 months.

The collection thoughtfully meets all the essential needs of babies, offering a range of short sleeve t-shirts, half and full-bodysuits, track pants, and shorts.

The color palette is a combination of soft pastel hues with vibrant splashes of bright colors and luminous whites. This harmonious blend creates a calming and visually pleasing symphony. The embroideries, fabric appliques, and prints are mindfully designed, prioritising the baby’s comfort above all else.

All Fabrics used are 100 per cent cotton. Fabrics used in the collection have been well processed and tested to keep in mind the baby’s safety. All fabrics have a peached finish which gives the garments an extra softness. Fabrics are used with neutral PH values. Nickel-free snap buttons are used to avoid rust.

The collection also features a new icon developed especially for Benetton’s newborn capsule – an adorable bunny. The character artwork instantly captivates and entertains babies, adding an extra touch of appeal.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

2023071740712

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kapil Sibal takes a jibe at ED, calls it Centre’s Valentine

    Kickstarting India Fashion Forum 2022

    Bengal panchayat poll violence: 2 more deaths reported on Sunday

    Kamal Nath asks party cadre to gear up for assembly polls