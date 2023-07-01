Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Choudhary on Saturday said that the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is an attempt to end the reservation in the country.

“Today the government is bringing UCC in the country. Then they will stop the reservation. They (government) will ask why Dalit, EBC, OBC are getting reservation? This should be stopped. We appeal to every person to oppose this bill. UCC is an initiative to end reservation in the country,” Choudhary said.

He said that the implementation of UCC should be opposed by every Muslim, Dalit, OBC and EBC in the country as the BJP government under this policy wants to implement one law for every person.

He said that the BJP government, instead of addressing the core issues by removing differences in the society, they are bringing UCC which is not needed.

“They want to target Muslim community through this bill. Muslims do not come from other countries. 90% of them belong to India. They were Hindus who converted into Muslim due to untouchability,” the Minister said.

He asked why Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar left Sanatan Dharma and opted for Buddhism?

“What had he said during his Nagpur speech when he opted for Buddhist? Discrimination of caste should be banned. There were no forced conversions. All those people who converted were against untouchability,” he said.

