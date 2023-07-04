Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday asserted that implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country would “bind” the society together. He even said that further delay in enacting this would be “corrosive to our values.”

“Wise people have given us our Constitution. Then chairman of the Constitution drafting committee Dr. B R. Ambedkar had included a very important part in the Constitution with respect to Directive Principles of State Policy. Ambdekar and others were certain that these principles are fundamental in governance of the country,” VP, who was attending the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati, said while addressing the gathering.

He said that the state has a responsibility to use these guidelines when crafting laws.

“In light of that presumption, I find it quite surprising how people respond when it is suggested that something be done in accordance with Article 44’s directive principle, which states that ‘the state shall endeavour to secure for citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.’

“Now, I can tell after 30 years, I am sure that the situation must have come, any further delay in implementation of Uniform Civil Code will be corrosive of our values,” VP said.

He said that the sublimity that lies beneath must be recognised and grasped.

“This will strengthen the nationalism that binds Bharat, according to the founding fathers of the Constitution,” VP said.

He also mentioned that the right to education, for which laws have since been formed, and the panchayat system, the third tier of government, had both developed based on the Directive Principles of State Policy.

