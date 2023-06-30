Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday slammed BJP’s sudden discussion on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a plot to enforce its majoritarian agenda of ‘one nation, one culture’ by eliminating the nation’s cultural diversity, and asked it to withdraw its stand.

In a statement issued here, Vijayan said the attempt to suddenly bring up a discussion surrounding the Uniform Civil Code is BJP’s political ploy before next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

“Those who suspect that any discussion on it at present is aimed at undermining the nation’s plurality by imposing the dominance of the majority, cannot be faulted. This can only be seen as a plot to enforce their majoritarian agenda of ‘one nation, one culture’ by eliminating our nation’s cultural diversity,” Vijayan said.

He further pointed out that rather than imposing UCC, the focus should be on modernising and amending the discriminatory practices present in various personal laws.

“It is crucial that such efforts have the support of the followers of those different faiths. It is imperative that such efforts emerge on the basis of discussions in which all the concerned parties are engaged. Reform movements in different religions have originated from within themselves. This is not an issue that can be resolved through a hasty executive decision,” Vijayan said.

“In 2018, the previous Law Commission had opined that ‘a Uniform Civil Code is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage’. Hence, proponents of the new move should first explain the circumstances that have necessitated a sudden deviation from that stance.

“India is distinguished by its diversity, which embraces differences and disagreements, rather than a uniformity that suppresses them. What is to be done, is to revise the various personal laws in tune with the times, rather than imposing uniformity with an ulterior motive,” Vijayan said, adding that the Union government and the Law Commission should withdraw from their efforts to impose Uniform Civil Code in the country.

