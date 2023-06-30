Former Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday that despite all the opposition, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the country soon.

“Objections are being raised on every new policy and the UCC issue in no different. I want to say that UCC will be implemented soon,” Prasad said.

He said that revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was also opposed, but the Narendra Modi government went ahead with the move.

“Triple Talaq was removed despite opposition. The construction of Ram temple is underway in Ayodhya. Similarly, Kashi Vishwanath temple was constructed, so was the Kedarnath Dham temple. Terrorists are also being killed. In the same manner, UCC will also be implemented in the country,” he said.

Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that there is a committee, which discusses such issues.

“The discussion regarding UCC will be held on July 3 in Delhi. It is a neutral committee and the discussion will take place beyond any party politics,” Modi said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a push for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while speaking to booth-level workers in Bhopal.

UCC has been a subject of intense debate and discussion for several decades in India.

The idea behind UCC is to have a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

India, being a diverse country with multiple religions and religious laws, currently has different personal laws for different religious communities.

