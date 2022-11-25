ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Udaariyaan’ fame Samarth Mahendra Singh Jurel says ‘Hindi shows have evolved’

‘Udaariyaan’ actor Samarth Mahendra Singh Jurel, who plays the role of Nikhil in the show, is happy with the response the show is getting and he talks about his role and how Hindi shows have evolved in terms of content.

“We are happy with all the love and support from our fans. My character Nikhil is being appreciated. The best compliment came from fans, one of them told me that ‘whenever you come on screen, you make me smile’,” he said.

Samarth said that Hindi shows have evolved content-wise. There is an audience for all kinds of content.

He added: “Hindi shows have evolved content-wise nowadays there are a lot of options for audiences that are available on our platforms so If you have to impress the audience you have to work a lot on your narrative.”

The actor shared that he takes a lot of time to get ready for the shoot. “I usually take a lot of time to style my hair, even more than girls,” he said.

Daily soap means a lot of hard work. “I seriously don’t have any particular plan for daily soap shoots, it’s just like whatever I’m doing I’ll give my two hundred per cent and start my day with gratitude. I enjoy doing TV and this show is closest to my heart,” he said.

The actor is close to all his co-stars. But, he is closest to Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of Advait in the show.

“He treats me like his younger brother. He has a lot of experience so he gives me a lot of advice, on and off the set too. I look up to him,” He continued: “Being the youngest in the team, people treat me like a kid. The reason why I do a lot of masti with everybody. I enjoy working with everyone,” he concluded.

20221125-143005

