The murder of Kanhaiya Lal has been registered under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday after chairing a high-level review meeting.

He said that the Rajasthan ATS will provide full cooperation in the probe.

The police officials said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident was prima facie done for the purpose of spreading terror. Information about the international connection of the accused in other countries has also come to the fore.

The Chief Minister said the police and administration should ensure law and order in the state and take strict action against those trying to create nuisance.

Gehlot in his tweet said that it has been decided to give out-of-term promotion to five policemen — Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam, who made quick arrests of the accused involved in the Udaipur incident.

