Udaipur horror killing: 2 Pakistani nationals among 11 charge sheeted by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday charge sheeted 11 accused, including two Pakistan nationals, in connection with the case of brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiyya Lal Teli in Rajasthan’s Udaipur for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The charge sheet, filed before a special NIA court here, has slapped various sections, including murder, of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act, against Mohammad Riyaz Attari, Mohammad Gos, Mohsin Khan, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Mohsin, Vasim Ali, Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, Mohammed Javed, Muslim Khan alias Muslim Raza, and Pakistani nationals Salman, and Abu Ibrahim.

Teli was brutally murdered by two assailants on June 28, and the video of the murder was also circulated on social media to create panic and terror amongst the people.

The case was initially registered at police station Dhanmandi in Udaipur, and was later re-registered by the NIA.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused persons, operating as a terror gang-module, conspired to take revenge. The accused were radicalised and took inspiration from incriminating audios, videos, messages being circulated from within and outside India. The accused arranged deadly knives and murdered Kanhaiya Lal in reaction to his Facebook post and attacked a co-worker in his shop in broad daylight. They made a video of the killing, released and made it viral. They also shot another threatening video with the intentions of striking terror among the people of India,” the NIA said in the charge sheet.

20221222-220605

