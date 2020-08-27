UDAN 4.0: 78 new air routes offered for fourth round of bidding

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Centre has offered 78 new routes under the 4th round of bidding for Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN – to further enhance the connectivity to remote and regional areas of the country.

The development comes after the Centre conducted three successful rounds of bidding.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Northeastern region, ‘Hilly States and Islands’ have been given priority in the approval process for the new routes.

The fourth round of bidding offers 29 served, 8 unserved (including 2 heliports and 1 water aerodrome), and 2 underserved airports.

Overall 766 routes have been sanctioned so far under the UDAN scheme.

“The awarding of these 78 routes under UDAN 4 is in line with the ‘Act East Policy’ of the central government,” Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The airports that had already been developed by AAI are given higher priority for the award of VGF under the scheme. Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also been incorporated. Since its inception , MoCA has operationalised 274 UDAN routes that have connected 45 airports and 3 heliports.”

–IANS

rv/sn/ptr/bg