Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the famous Alanganallur Jallikattu in Madurai district. At least 22 people have been injured in the event since morning.

Around 1,000 bulls and 300 tamers are participating in the Jallikattu festival. The festival commenced with festival fervour and streams of youths trying to tame the bulls which are released at the ‘Vadivasal’ or entry point of the arena.

Around 160 doctors and an equal number of nurses are deployed at the Alanganalur Jallikattu which is held on the last day of the Pongal festival, Kaanum Pongal. Fifteen ambulances and six mobile hospitals are also stationed at the Alanganalur Jalikkattu festival.

Around 2,000 policemen are deployed and triple-layer barricades have been installed in the Jalikkattu area.

20230117-142402