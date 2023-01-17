INDIA

Udayanidhi Stalin inaugurates famous Alanganallur Jallikattu

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the famous Alanganallur Jallikattu in Madurai district. At least 22 people have been injured in the event since morning.

Around 1,000 bulls and 300 tamers are participating in the Jallikattu festival. The festival commenced with festival fervour and streams of youths trying to tame the bulls which are released at the ‘Vadivasal’ or entry point of the arena.

Around 160 doctors and an equal number of nurses are deployed at the Alanganalur Jallikattu which is held on the last day of the Pongal festival, Kaanum Pongal. Fifteen ambulances and six mobile hospitals are also stationed at the Alanganalur Jalikkattu festival.

Around 2,000 policemen are deployed and triple-layer barricades have been installed in the Jalikkattu area.

20230117-142402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Concerted global efforts needed to to save islands: Naidu

    NGT directs action against illegal mining in UP’s Jalaun

    Under-construction flyover collapses on Dwarka expressway, 3 injured

    Army recovers IED in J&K’s Sopore