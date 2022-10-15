The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday organised a state-wide protest, led by party’s youth wing secretary and MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin, against imposion of Hindi. Udayanidhi Stalin is the son of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, and wields considerable influence in the DMK.

Across the state, the party conducted protest marches against a recommendation of the Union Government’s Parliamentary panel headed by Home Minister Amit Shah to make Hindi a medium of instruction in Central educational institutions in Tamil Nadu.

During the anti-Hindi agitation in Coimbatore, DMK leader and Urban District Secretary of the party, N. Karthik said that in 2024 Lok sabha elections, BJP would be wiped out from Tamil Nadu.

He said, “By the concept of one nation, one religion, one language, the Union government is trying to destroy the diversity of the country.”

Karthick said that the DMK was always at the forefront of any threat to the Tamil language and reminded the Union government of the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu during the 1930s and in 1965.

DMK leader and former minister Pongalur N. Palaniswamy said that the idea of mooting Hindi as an official language must be stopped at the preliminary level itself.

Protests were held across the state against the imposition of Hindi in the state.

20221015-145204