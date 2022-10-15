INDIA

Udayanidhi Stalin leads DMK protest across TN against imposition of Hindi

NewsWire
0
0

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday organised a state-wide protest, led by party’s youth wing secretary and MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin, against imposion of Hindi. Udayanidhi Stalin is the son of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, and wields considerable influence in the DMK.

Across the state, the party conducted protest marches against a recommendation of the Union Government’s Parliamentary panel headed by Home Minister Amit Shah to make Hindi a medium of instruction in Central educational institutions in Tamil Nadu.

During the anti-Hindi agitation in Coimbatore, DMK leader and Urban District Secretary of the party, N. Karthik said that in 2024 Lok sabha elections, BJP would be wiped out from Tamil Nadu.

He said, “By the concept of one nation, one religion, one language, the Union government is trying to destroy the diversity of the country.”

Karthick said that the DMK was always at the forefront of any threat to the Tamil language and reminded the Union government of the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu during the 1930s and in 1965.

DMK leader and former minister Pongalur N. Palaniswamy said that the idea of mooting Hindi as an official language must be stopped at the preliminary level itself.

Protests were held across the state against the imposition of Hindi in the state.

20221015-145204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Probe explosion at intelligence headquarters swiftly: Punjab CM

    Delhi sees sharp spike in Covid cases at 1,101

    Suicide for a cause: An age-old Tamil tradition celebrated in literature

    Cruel to raise taxes when CPI inflation is over 7%: Jairam...