The young scion of the Karunanidhi family and Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udayanidhi Stalin turned into a major vote catcher for the DMK front in Erode East bypolls.

Udayanidhi, who was a former movie actor, is popular in the state but in Erode East constituency, he has been campaigning extensively for the DMK front candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan of the Congress.

K. Marimuthu, a local trader in Erode, told IANS, “He has the aura of a fresh politician and has been speaking sense. He clearly told the crowd that the Rs 1,000 pension for women under BPL would be provided in a few months amid cheer from the people.”

He added that Udayanidhi was the first DMK leader to clearly state that the Rs 1,000 pension would be provided. This statement of the Minister, according to local people, has endeared Udayanidhi to the masses.

Udayanidhi has also been vehemently criticising the opposition AIADMK and its leaders O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and added that they were opportunistic leaders and had not done anything for the state.

20230223-095803