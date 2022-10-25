INDIA

Uddhav Thackeray likely to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

NewsWire
0
0

Shiv Sena-UBT President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches the state, though details of his exact participation are not available yet, sources said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be also joining the Yatra.

To a query on the topic, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “We were in the MVA government in Maharashtra and Shiv Sena was an ally, and we will welcome whoever wants to join the Yatra.”

However, sources say that the detail is being worked out with the Shiv Sena-UBT leader as a show of massive strength in wake of the MVA government’s fall due to defections.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana on Sunday to a grand welcome by the state party leaders and cadres.

After covering four states during the last 45 days, the Yatra entered the state at Gudeballur in Narayanpet district after exiting Karnataka from Raichur, before taking a Diwali break. Party leaders said the yatra will resume on October 27 from Makthal.

20221025-191805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    6 in 10 Indian workers suffering from pandemic-led imposter syndrome

    Esha Gupta visits Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings for ‘Aashram...

    Shah on 2-day visit to poll-bound Bengal, Assam

    Kolkata app fraud: Prime accused also involved in sextortion racket