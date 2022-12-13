INDIA

Uddhav Thackeray moves Delhi HC challenging single judge’s order on party name, symbol freeze

NewsWire
0
0

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approached the Delhi High Court on Tuesday against its single-judge bench order rejecting his plea against Election Commission’s decision to freeze Shiv Sena’s name and bow and arrow symbol.

Justice Sanjeev Narula had dismissed Thackeray’s petition on November 15, holding that there was no interdiction by the Supreme Court regarding the proceedings to be conducted by the EC.

On October 8, the EC had directed both Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to restrain from using the same name or symbol till the official recognition is finally decided.

They were alloted different symbols for the recent Andheri East bypoll.

Thackeray has appealed that EC has assumed that there are two factions of Shiv Sena party while passing the freezing order.

Moreover, he has claimed that it cannot be said that there are two factions in the party as he remains “rightfully elected President”, which was admitted even by Shinde.

“The observation of the Ld. Single Judge that both the Appellant and the Respondent No. 2 claim to be the President of the original Shiv Sena party is factually incorrect, as the Respondent No. 2 in para 3 of his para 15 petition filed before Respondent No. 1 himself states that the Appellant herein is, and continues to be the Shivsena Pramukh (President/Pramukh) of the Shiv Sena Political Party,” the appeal stated.

He stated that the EC has exercised its jurisdiction without taking note of the disqualification proceedings pending before the top court against Shinde.

“Single-judge failed to appreciate that the question of disqualification of Respondent No. 2 (Shinde) is still pending adjudication before the Hon’ble Supreme Court and the action of Respondent No 1 (ECI) is premised on an underlying assumption that the Hon’ble Supreme Court will decide in favour of Respondent No. 2.”

20221213-211401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka districts bordering Kerala see steady rise in Covid cases

    Central team in Odisha to assess Cyclone Jawad damage

    2 arrested with arms and ammunition in Kashmir

    SC re-imposes construction ban in Delhi-NCR, wants advance steps to curb...