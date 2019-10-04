Uddhav Thackeray praises Shah for abrogating Article 370

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday lavished praises on Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah for the decision to abrogate the Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing his customary annual Dussehra Rally, he described Shah as “a person who lives up to his words” and said the scrapping of Article 370 was a dream of the party’s founder, the later Balasaheb Thackeray.

“Amitbhai does what he says. By scrapping Article 370, the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray has been fulfilled. Now we want the Uniform Civil Code,” Thackeray said.

–IANS

