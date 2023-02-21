INDIA

Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks to Tamil student injured in JNU clashes

The young scion of the Karunanidhi family and Tamil Nadu minister for Youth affairs and Sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke to the Tamil student, who was allegedly attacked by ABVP students in JNU.

The Minister spoke to the victim through a video call while travelling in a car. The minister asked the student whether he was admitted in a hospital and whether he had sustained head injuries in the attack.

The student informed the minister that he was attacked by ABVP students.

There were clashes in JNU between the SFI and ABVP students with both sides alleging the other to have perpetrated the attack.

While the ABVP leaders charged that the SFI students damaged a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj photograph, which they had garlanded on his birth anniversary. The rivals, however, said that the ABVP students damaged the photographs of EVS Periyar and Karl Marx.

JNU turned into a war zone on Sunday with several students from rival factions getting injured. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had on Monday in a series of tweets condemned the attack on Tamil students in JNU. The BJP Tamil Nadu unit president, K. Annamalai had fired salvos against Stalin’s charges.

