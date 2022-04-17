ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer ‘Nenjukku Needhi’ to release on May 20

Director Arunraja Kamaraj’s much-awaited film, ‘Nenjukku Needhi’, featuring actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, will hit the screens on May 20 this year.

Producer Boney Kapoor, whose production house Bay View Projects is producing the film along with Zee Studios, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He tweeted, “Mark the date! ‘Nenjukku Needhi’ is coming to the big screens on May 20, 2022! #BornEqual.” Sources close to the unit of the film say that ‘Nenjukku Needhi’ is a remake of the hit Hindi film, ‘Article 15’.

The film is being presented by Romeo Pictures. Tanya Ravichandran plays the female lead in the film, which will also feature a host of stars including Bigg Boss title winner Aari Arjunan, Shivani Rajashekar, Mayilsamy, Suresh Chakravarthy, Ilavarasu and ‘Ratchasan’ fame Saravanan. The film, which has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, has cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and editing by Ruban.

20220417-120803

